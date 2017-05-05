BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
May 5 ENTRA ASA:
* REG-ENTRA ASA : ISSUES COMMERCIAL PAPER
* HAS ISSUED A NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER ISIN NO0010792898 WITH TERM FROM 10.05.2017 TO 12.03.2018
* COUPON IS 1.30% P.A. AND FIRST TRANCHE AMOUNTS TO NOK 600,000,000. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Raiffeisen Bank International says about Polbank IPO the terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot yet be communicated Further company coverage:
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”