BRIEF-Navios Maritime appoints Orthodoxia Zisimatou to its board
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces appointment of Orthodoxia Zisimatou to the board of directors
June 20 Entravision Communications Corp-
Entravision Communications-beginning July 3, local news programming lineup for xhas-tv will make affiliation change to Azteca America in San Diego market
Entravision Communications - co's news programming will be carried throughout azteca america's daily broadcast
* Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) in the European Union
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017