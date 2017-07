BRIEF-Entravision Communications to buy NBC and MyNetworkTV affiliates

July 21 (Reuters) - Entravision Communications Corp:

* Entravision Communications Corporation enters into agreement to acquire NBC affiliate KMIR-TV and MyNetworkTV affiliate KPSE-LD serving Palm Springs, California

* Entravision Communications Corp - deal for ‍$21 million.​

* Deal ‍is expected to be immediately free cash flow accretive​

* Entravision Communications Corp - deal ‍expected to be funded on a tax efficient basis with proceeds from FCC broadcast incentive auction​