BRIEF-Ryerson Holding sees Q2 revenue in range of $865 mln to $875 mln
* Anticipates revenue in the range of $865 million to $875 million for the second quarter of 2017 - sec filing
June 26 Enumeral Biomedical Holdings Inc
* Enumeral Biomedical Holdings says believes that it has sufficient cash to continue to explore strategic alternatives only into july 2017
* Enumeral Biomedical - if co is unable to effect strategic transaction or raise additional capital, it will be required to further downsize or wind down its operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chembio Diagnostics- announced that it has established an "at--market" program through which it may offer and sell up to $21.2 million of common stock
* Shutterstock Inc - has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Flashstock Technology Inc for approximately $50 million cash