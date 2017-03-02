EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
March 2 Envestnet Inc:
* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Envestnet- Not completed assessment of effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting due to control deficiencies identified by management
* Envestnet -believes certain of control deficiencies, individually or in aggregate, represent material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting
* Envestnet Inc - for year ended December 31, 2016, the company expects to report revenues of approximately $578 million, a 37% increase over 2015
* Envestnet - after assessment, co may determine that there are additional control deficiencies that may represent material weaknesses
* Envestnet Inc - increase in FY revenue was primarily due to inclusion of full year of results for Yodlee, which company acquired in November 2015
* Envestnet Inc - expects to report a net loss of approximately $50 million for 2016, compared to net income of approximately $4 million in 2015
* Envestnet Inc - for the Envestnet segment, revenues are expected to be approximately $448 million for 2016, 10% higher than 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2mJhCkp) Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.