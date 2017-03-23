BRIEF-Clal Insurance Enterprises reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Cellcom Israel
* Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd as of June 5 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4t9zc)
March 24 Envestnet Inc
* Envestnet reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q4 loss per share $0.75
* Q4 revenue $155.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $155.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Envestnet inc sees q1 revenues $153.8 million - $156.3 million
* Envestnet inc sees q1 adjusted revenues $154.0 million - $156.5 million
* Sees q1 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share $0.24
* Envestnet inc sees q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Envestnet inc sees fy 2017 total revenues $649 million - $659 million
* Envestnet inc sees fy 2017 adjusted total revenues $650 million - $660 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $158.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $672.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 India's current account deficit widened to $3.4 billion, or 0.6 percent of gross domestic product, in the January-March quarter from the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Holders of Co-operative bank's subordinated debt are set to receive some £27m of coupon payments in the coming weeks despite the troubled UK lender struggling to find a buyer for its business.