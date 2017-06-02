June 2 Envirostar Inc:

* Envirostar Inc to acquire Martin-Ray Laundry Systems Inc

* Envirostar Inc - purchase price to be paid is $4.0 million of which $2.0 million will be paid in cash and $2.0 million will be paid in EVI common stock

* Envirostar Inc - ‍transaction is expected to be accretive to EVI's earnings​