BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 Envision Healthcare Corp
* Envision Healthcare seeks incremental borrowings under existing term loan b to fund acquisitions
* Envision Healthcare - commenced process to increase outstanding borrowings under existing term loan b credit facility by aggregate amount of $500 million
* Envision Healthcare - expects to use proceeds to fund acquisition opportunities currently in its pipeline
* Expects to complete financing process by end of 2017 Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings