BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories' Board increase size of board from nine to ten
July 6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc
July 5 Envision Healthcare Corp
* Envision Physician Services acquires Northside Emergency Associates Physician Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc
* Versapay Corp- Royal Bank Of Canada enters agreement with Versapay to offer ARC to business customers under RBC brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* L Brands Inc - net sales of $4.424 billion for 22 weeks ended July 1, decrease of 6 percent compared to net sales of $4.727 billion for 22 weeks ended July 2, 2016