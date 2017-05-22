Brazil's Itaú drops out of bidding for Argentina's Patagonia
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
May 22 Envision Healthcare Corp
* Envision physician services acquires emergency medicine group practice in georgia
* Envision healthcare - following deal, envision physician services staffs eight hospital-based emergency medicine departments in north georgia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: