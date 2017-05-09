BRIEF-Humana Inc says increased size of its commercial paper program
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
May 9 Enwave Corp:
* Enwave signs technology evaluation and license option agreement with major Australasian dairy processor
* Enwave Corp - Enwave has entered into teloa agreements with several leading dairy processors in United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Europe
* Enwave - deal to explore potential for dried dairy applications processed by company's patented radiant energy vacuum dehydration technology
* Enwave - research partner will have exclusive option to license use of revenue technology for production of dairy products within agreed australasian territory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
WASHINGTON, June 19 Major U.S. technology company chief executives sat down with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and other top Trump administration officials on Monday before meeting with the president on cutting government waste and improving information technology services.
June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.