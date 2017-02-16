UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Enzymatica AB (publ):
* Geographic expansion and continued growth in 2016
* Q4 net sales 11.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.27 million) versus 11.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 18.5 million crowns versus loss 11.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9081 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources