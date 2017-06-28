BRIEF-PNC Financial Services no objection to its capital plan
* PNC Financial services-capital plan included recommendation to increase quarterly dividend by 20 cents per share, or 36 percent, to 75 cents per share
June 28 Enzymotec Ltd:
* Enzymotec chief financial officer to step down
* Says CFO Oren Bryan resigned
* Bryan will remain in his position until the company appoints a successor and completes the transition
* Enzymotec Ltd - Bryan will remain in his position until company appoints a successor and completes transition
* Yields rise as European central banks seen less accommodative
* Sees common stock repurchases of up to $225 million for four-quarter period ending june 30, 2018