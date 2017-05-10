May 10 Enzymotec Ltd:
* Enzymotec Ltd - on May 5, 2017, FDA issued import alert
that included co's vayarol, vayarin and vayacog products
* Enzymotec Ltd - co's vayarol, vayarin and vayacog
products, are labeled and sold as "medical foods" in the United
States
* Enzymotec - became aware following facility inspection
held during aug 2016 at facilities of supplier to co such
supplier received warning letter from FDA
* Enzymotec Ltd - warning letter referenced vayarin as well
as products of other manufacturers, alleging that vayarin is a
"new drug"
* Enzymotec Ltd - is prepared to defend its position that
the products are properly sold as "medical foods" and are not
subject to the drug provisions
Source text: (bit.ly/2qZIP3F)
Further company coverage: