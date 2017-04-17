BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust
April 17 (Reuters) -
* Enzyvant receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation and regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for investigational therapy rvt-802
* Enzyvant says receives U.S FDA breakthrough therapy designation and regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for its rvt-802
* Enzyvant says it anticipates potential bla filing in first half of 2018
* Skyline Medical announces ce mark for the streamway® system
* Says to issue NCDs worth up to 6 billion rupees