GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
May 2 EOG Resources Inc
* EOG Resources Inc - On April 28, 2017, EOG Resources, Inc filed an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation
* EOG Resources Inc - Amendment to increase number of authorized shares of its common stock from 640 million shares to 1.28 billion shares- SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2pCQaGP] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing
* HISA deposit balances $104.4 million as of june 13 versus $104.6 million as of june 12