BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 EOG Resources Inc:
* EOG Resources announces first quarter 2017 results and converts 1.4 BNBOE net resource potential to premium
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eog resources inc says qtrly net operating revenues $2,610.6 million versus $1,354.3 million
* Q1 revenue view $2.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly crude oil volumes production of 315,700 barrels of oil per day (bopd), an 18 percent increase compared to q1 2016
* Eog resources inc says eog did not have a net crude oil hedge position as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing