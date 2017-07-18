FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-EOH Holding says services provided to SASSA were awarded on merit
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 18, 2017 / 9:51 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-EOH Holding says services provided to SASSA were awarded on merit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - EOH Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EOH has noted an article carried by Business Report on 17 July 2017​

* "Considering all options available for recourse and corrective action in respect of any harm caused to eoh and its stakeholders"​

* "Would like to reiterate that it has been a service provider to South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) for 8 years and is proud of its track record"

* "All services provided to SASSA were awarded on merit, after having undergone open and transparent tender processes" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.