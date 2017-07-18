BRIEF-EOH Holding says services provided to SASSA were awarded on merit

July 18 (Reuters) - EOH Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EOH has noted an article carried by Business Report on 17 July 2017​

* "Considering all options available for recourse and corrective action in respect of any harm caused to eoh and its stakeholders"​

* "Would like to reiterate that it has been a service provider to South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) for 8 years and is proud of its track record"

* "All services provided to SASSA were awarded on merit, after having undergone open and transparent tender processes"