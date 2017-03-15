UPDATE 2-Carrie Fisher's death caused by sleep apnea, other factors -coroner
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
March 15 Eoh Holdings Ltd
* During six months ended 31 january 2017, revenue from south africa increased by 21% to R7 239 million
* Eoh expects to continue to grow strongly for many years to come
* HY profit before tax increased by 26% to R845 million
* HY earnings per share 439 cents
* HY headline earnings per share 438 cents versus 359 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.