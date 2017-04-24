Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
June 15 Swiss food giant Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.89 million), it said on Thursday.
April 24 EOS Imaging SA:
* Announces opening of first two EOS Systems in China
* Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital and Ruijin Hospital first facilities to install EOS systems in country Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Swiss food giant Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.89 million), it said on Thursday.
* OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS PRESENTS POSITIVE PRECLINICAL RESULTS AND HUMAN EX VIVO DATA FOR OSE-127 (EFFI-7) TO SUPPORT NEXT CLINICAL APPLICATIONS IN INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASES
* SELECTS SGS LIFE SCIENCE SERVICES TO CONDUCT MACA-PK, CLINICAL STUDY OF MACUNEOS IN DRY AMD Source text: http://bit.ly/2sthCu6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)