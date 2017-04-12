BRIEF-SHL appoints Yossi Vadnagra as CFO
* Appoints Yossi Vadnagra As Cfo
April 12 Eos Imaging SA:
* Reports 34 percent revenue growth for Q1 2017 to 7.13 million euros ($7.6 million)
* Reports 34 percent revenue growth for Q1 2017 to 7.13 million euros ($7.6 million)

* Says Anne Renevot, Co's Chief Financial Officer, will leave the company at the end of April ($1 = 0.9429 euros)
* Aurobindo Pharma - receives USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate Oral Suspension
* Says Zydus Cadila receives final approval from U.S. FDA for Acyclovir for Injection USP.