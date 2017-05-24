BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing
May 24 EP Energy Corp:
* EP Energy and Tesoro announce drilling joint venture in the uinta basin
* Tesoro Corp - Tesoro to provide a capital carry in exchange for 50 percent of EP Energy's working interest in joint venture wells
* Tesoro - Tesoro to purchase all oil production from joint venture wells
* Tesoro - first wells under joint venture are expected to begin production in July 2017
* Tesoro - EPE's net share of capital is expected to be approximately $64 million
* Tesoro - EP Energy did not change its 2017 guidance for new drilling venture
* Tesoro - EPE will retain operational control of joint venture assets
* Tesoro - EP Energy's average working interest in joint venture wells is currently approximately 80 percent
* Tesoro - Tesoro and EP Energy also entered into a crude oil supply agreement
* Tesoro - co to purchase all of oil produced through drilling joint venture, along with additional waxy crude oil produced by EP Energy in Uinta basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.