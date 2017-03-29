GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 EPAM Systems Inc
* EPAM announces appointment of new chief financial officer
* EPAM Systems Inc - Jason Peterson will join EPAM, effective April 5, 2017, and will succeed Anthony Conte as CFO on may 10, 2017
* Conte will remain in an advisory role until on or about august 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.