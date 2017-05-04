May 4 Epam Systems Inc:

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $339.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Epam reports results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 revenue $324.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $316.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $3.38

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $2.45

* Sees Q2 revenue at least $340 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.42, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $0.55 for q2, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $0.80 for q2

* Revenue growth for fiscal 2017 will be at least 21 pct, after factoring in an estimated 2 pct for currency headwinds