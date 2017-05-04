UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
May 4 Epam Systems Inc:
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $339.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Epam reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 revenue $324.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $316.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $3.38
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $2.45
* Sees Q2 revenue at least $340 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.42, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $0.55 for q2, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $0.80 for q2
* Revenue growth for fiscal 2017 will be at least 21 pct, after factoring in an estimated 2 pct for currency headwinds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
June 19 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said Jeffrey Baliban has joined the firm's financial advisory services as a managing director for dispute resolution consulting.
* TXCELL APPOINTS LENTIGEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. TO MANUFACTURE THE LENTIVIRAL VECTOR FOR ITS FIRST CAR-TREG PROGRAM IN TRANSPLANT REJECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)