May 17 Epicore Bionetworks Inc:

* Epicore Bionetworks Inc - Q3 revenue of $3.0 million was 3% higher than Q3 last year

* Epicore Bionetworks Inc - Q3 gross profit of $2.1 million was 13% higher than Q3 last year

* Epicore Bionetworks Inc - Q3 basic earnings per share of $0.015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: