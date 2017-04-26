April 27 Epicurean And Company Ltd

* Company proposes to raise approximately hk$100 million before expenses by way of allotting and issuing 1.39 billion rights shares

* Shares at subscription price of hk$0.072 per rights shares

* Net proceeds are intended to be used for operation and expansion of existing food and beverage business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)