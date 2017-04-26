April 26 Epigenomics Ag

* Says in 2016, Epigenomics' total revenue increased by 102 percent to 4.2 million euros

* Epigenomics - "level of 2016 product revenue was impacted by initial stocking effects from our commercialization partner post FDA approval"

* Says expects 2017 revenue to be broadly consistent with our 2016 product and licensing revenue

* Says expect EBITDA before share-based payment expenses for 2017 to be at a lower level than in 2016

* Says a range from EUR -12.0 to -13.5 million is assumed for 2017 EBITDA before share-based payment expenses

* Says based on business plan for 2017, we expect cash consumption in line with EBITDA guidance

* Says "beyond 2017, we may raise additional capital in 2017"