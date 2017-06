March 23 Electra Private Equity Plc:

* Epiris announces the realisation of Allflex

* Has sold Electra Private Equity Plc's remaining stake in Allflex corporation to an existing shareholder

* Electra received proceeds of 70.3 mln pounds from sale, an uplift of 1.5 mln pounds or 2% on valuation of its investment in Allflex at 30 September 2016