April 21 Electra Private Equity Plc

* Epiris receives 67 million pounds ($85.83 million)from the sale of risi

* Following receipt of regulatory approvals, sale of risi to euromoney institutional investor plc for $125 million completed on 6 april 2017

* Sale is sixth major realisation from axio's portfolio and takes total cash proceeds received by electra from its investment in axio to almost £420 million, or 4.6x original cost

* Total return, including electra's investment in remainder of axio group, including techinsights, to more than 5x original cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7806 pounds)