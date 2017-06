May 15 EPISURF MEDICAL AB

* EPISURF MEDICAL CONTINUES ITS COMMUNICATION WITH THE US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) REGARDING APPROPRIATE ROUTE FOR MARKET ACCEPTANCE IN THE US

* EPISURF MEDICAL HAS NOW RECEIVED FEEDBACK FROM FDA REGARDING 513(G) REQUEST

* FEEDBACK IS NOT DECISIVE AND OPENS UP VARIOUS ALTERNATIVES FOR EPISURF MEDICAL TO ASSESS; FURTHER INTERACTION WITH FDA HAS BEEN INITIATED

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ITS REVIEW AND REACH A DECISION BY Q3 OF 2017