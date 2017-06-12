BRIEF-Wockhardt, units settle commercial litigation with Teva Pharma, Cephalon
* Says co, units settle with teva and its affiliate a commercial litigation in high court, london
June 12 EPISURF MEDICAL AB
* EPISURF MEDICAL OBTAINS FURTHER GRANTED PATENT IN EUROPE
* EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE EPO HAS ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO GRANT ANOTHER EUROPEAN PATENT FOR EPISURF MEDICAL
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
* OraSure Technologies appoints Mara G. Aspinall to board of directors