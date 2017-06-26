June 26 Epizyme Inc
* Epizyme expands clinical collaboration to study
tazemetostat and tecentriq® combination in nsclc
* Epizyme inc - expanded its clinical collaboration with
genentech, a member of roche group
* Epizyme inc - under new agreement, tazemetostat
administered in combination with atezolizumab will be evaluated
in a phase 1b/2 clinical study
* Epizyme inc - financial terms are not disclosed and
epizyme will retain global development and commercialization
rights to tazemetostat.
* Epizyme inc - genentech will sponsor planned phase 1b/2
clinical trial, which is expected to be initiated by end of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: