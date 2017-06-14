BRIEF-Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
Epizyme Inc
* Epizyme reports positive interim data from Phase 2 trial for tazemetostat in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and dlbcl patients
* Epizyme - interim data as of June 1, 2017 show that tazemetostat treatment resulted in a clinically meaningful benefit in patients with fl
* Tazemetostat continues to demonstrate a favorable safety profile across all patient populations in this study
* As size of mutation study groups increase and patients remain on study, epizyme expects data will continue to evolve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd Co
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share