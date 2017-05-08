BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 8 Epizyme Inc
* Epizyme reports first quarter 2017 results and provides corporate update
* Epizyme inc - no revenue was recognized in q1 of 2017, compared to $0.5 million for q1 of 2016
* Epizyme - its cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will be sufficient to fund co's planned operations into at least q3 of 2018
* Epizyme inc qtrly loss per share $0.56
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.63, revenue view $352860.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs