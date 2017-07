July 13 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties Nv:

* Concluded acquisition agreement to acquire another retail asset, Galeria Solna in Inowroclaw, North West Poland

* Purchase consideration for acquisition of Galeria Solna was eur 22.4 million, based on asset value of eur 55.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)