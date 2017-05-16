BRIEF-International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for $500 mln 7.50 pct notes due 2019
* International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019
May 16 EPR Properties
* EPR Properties prices $450 million of 4.500% senior notes due 2027
* EPR Properties - priced an underwritten public offering of $450 million of 4.500% senior notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes