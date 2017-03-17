March 17 Epsilon Energy Ltd

* Epsilon launches rights offering

* Epsilon energy- 5 rights will entitle holder thereof to subscribe for 1 common share upon payment of $2.68 per common share until april 19, 2017

* Epsilon energy- pursuant to rights offering, each holder of common shares will receive 1 transferable right for each common share held as of record date