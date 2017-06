May 17 EQS GROUP AG:

* GROUP GENERATED REVENUES OF EUR 6.90 MILLION FROM JANUARY TO MARCH, A 49% INCREASE OVER SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 EBIT BEFORE ONE-OFF ACQUISITION COSTS, PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION, AND SCHEDULED AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED CUSTOMER BASES (NON-IFRS) DOUBLED TO EUR 331 THOUSAND

* Q1 ADJUSTED GROUP NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR -26 THOUSAND. ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE AMOUNTED TO EUR -0.02

* UNCHANGED OUTLOOK, EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH IN 2017, BETWEEN 20% AND 25%, AMOUNTING TO EUR 31.2 MILLION - EUR 32.5 MILLION

* ADJUSTED EBIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 10% TO 20%, AMOUNTING TO EUR 3.6 MILLION - EUR 3.9 MILLION FOR 2017