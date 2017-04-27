BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 EQT Corp
* Eqt reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.95
* Q1 revenue $828.7 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Eqt corp - qtrly production sales volume was 6% higher
* Eqt production achieved sales volume of 190 bcfe in q1 2017, representing a 6% increase over q1 last year
* Eqt corp says production achieved sales volume of 190 bcfe in q1 2017, representing a 6% increase over q1 last year
* Eqt corp - sees fy total production sales volume 835 - 855 bcfe
* Eqt corp - sees q2 total production sales volume 190 - 195 bcfe
* Sees 2017 total liquids sales volume 18,060 mbbls - 18,660 mbbls
* Eqt corp sees total liquids sales volume for q2 4,625 - 4,655 mbbls
* Sees q2 ethane sales volume 1,670 mbbls - 1,680 mbbls; sees 2017 ethane sales volume 6,000 mbbls - 6,200 mbbls
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $727.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer