June 19 Eqt Corp
* Eqt corporation to acquire rice energy for $6.7 billion
* Eqt corp - deal consisting of 0.37 shares of eqt common
stock and $5.30 in cash per share of rice common stock
* Eqt corp - eqt will also assume or refinance approximately
$1.5 billion of net debt and preferred equity
* Eqt corp - transaction is expected to close in q4 of 2017
* Eqt corp says boards of directors of both companies have
unanimously approved transaction
* Eqt corp - eqt will also obtain rice's midstream assets,
including a 92% interest in rice midstream gp holdings lp
* Eqt - retained midstream assets, which eqt intends to sell
to eqm in future through drop-down deal, are expected to
generate about $130 million of ebitda in 2018
