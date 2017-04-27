BRIEF-Condor begins drilling the Yakamoz 1 exploration well
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 EQT Midstream Partners LP:
* EQT Midstream Partners Lp - EQM Q1 operating revenue increased $17.6 million, 9% higher compared to same quarter last year
* Sees 2017 net income $555 million - $595 million
* Sees Q2 net income $124 million - $134 million
* EQT Midstream Partners LP - EQM continues to forecast full-year 2017 ongoing maintenance capital expenditures of approximately $35 million
* Eqt midstream partners lp - announced q1 2017 net income of $143.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $202.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing