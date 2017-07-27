FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
July 27, 2017 / 11:51 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-EQT reports second quarter 2017 earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Eqt Corp:

* EQT reports second quarter 2017 earnings

* Sees total production sales volume for Q3 2017 205 – 210 BCFE

* Sees total production sales volume for FY 2017 825 – 840 BCFE

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $631.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $664.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* EQT production achieved sales volume of 198.1 Bcfe in the second quarter 2017, representing a 7 percent increase over Q2 last year

* Company's 2017 sales volume guidance has been reduced by 10 - 15 Bcfe as a result of suspension of company's Utica Test Program​

* In anticipation of merger with Rice Energy, EQT has suspended its Utica Test Program​

* Rice Energy transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2017​

* Operating revenue totaled $631.1 million for the second quarter 2017, which was $554.1 million higher than the second quarter 2016

* EQT Corp sees ‍full year total liquids sales volume 19,050 - 19,650 Mbbls​

* Eqt corp sees q3 total liquids sales volume 4,805 - 4,835 Mbbls​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

