UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 Equinix Inc:
* Equinix partners with Alibaba Cloud to deliver greater cloud connectivity
* Announced collaboration with Alibaba Cloud to provide enterprises access to Alibaba Cloud via Equinix Cloud Exchange in some of company's data centers
* To provide access to Alibaba Cloud in company's Hong Kong, Silicon Valley, Sydney, Washington, D.C. international business exchange data centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources