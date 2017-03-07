BRIEF-Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
March 7 Equinix Inc:
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes
* To commence public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion in principal amount of its senior notes due 2027
* Equinix - intends to use net proceeds of offerings and existing term loan b borrowings of about $1.053 billion to finance previously announced acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 16 Yields on Brazilian interest rate future contracts fell on Friday after economic activity expanded slightly below expectations in April, supporting bets that the central bank will next month slash rates by 75 basis points. The so-called IBC-Br index rose 0.28 percent from March after seasonal adjustments, compared to the median 0.30 percent analyst estimate. The release added to a batch of data pointing to a slow economic recover
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING