BRIEF-Elanor Retail Property Fund updates on acquisition of Gladstone Square Shopping Centre
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
May 1 Equitable Group Inc:
* Equitable group reports record first quarter 2017 results and continued solid credit performance
* Q1 earnings per share C$2.54
* Equitable group inc qtrly originations were $1.6 billion, 4pct higher than a year ago
* Equitable Group Inc - quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share, a 10pct increase over dividends declared in May 2016
* Equitable Group Inc - bank expects arrears rates and credit loss provisions to remain low throughout remaining quarters of 2017
* Equitable Group Inc - at quarter-end, mortgages under management were $21.7 billion, compared to $17.7 billion a year ago, a 23pct increase
* Equitable Group Inc - anticipate that co's mortgage application volumes will increase over coming weeks
* Equitable Group Inc - will not execute transactions to derecognize additional mortgages this year
* Equitable Group - to not execute transactions to derecognize additional mortgages, in light of reduced expectations for growth of insured prime business
* Q1 earnings per share view C$2.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Equitable Group Inc - qtrly net interest income after provision for credit losses $77.6 million versus $63.4 million
* Equitable Group says actively monitoring house price and mortgage activity to ensure credit risk profile of business stays within risk appetite Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
WELLINGTON, June 15 New Zealand's economy grew less than expected in the first quarter of 2017 after the first fall in construction output in two years, suggesting the economy could be poised for softer growth but with the housing market staying uncomfortably tight.