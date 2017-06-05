BRIEF-Coastal Greenland says Skyfame Realty, Coastal Realty and others enter disposal agreement
* skyfame realty, coastal realty, purchaser and vendor, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of co entered into disposal agreement
June 5 Equites Property Fund Ltd
* conclusion of disposal of cape town office portfolio
* as of 1 june 2017, transfer of offices were registered for a combined sales consideration of r232.8 million
* Equites property fund - retains two small commercial properties in gauteng, comprising approximately 1.32% of total portfolio of company by value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* skyfame realty, coastal realty, purchaser and vendor, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of co entered into disposal agreement
* Goal summit limited and suncity international holdings limited entered into acquisition MoU
* Acquisition of a 15% and a 5% equity interests and assignments of shareholders' loans in Ideaplan Investments Limited