BRIEF-Equity Bancshares announces two merger agreements

2 Min Read
July 17 (Reuters) - Equity Bancshares Inc:
* Equity Bancshares Inc expands into Oklahoma, announces two merger agreements with Eastman National Bank and Patriot Bank
* Equity Bancshares Inc - equity entered into definitive merger agreements with Eastman National Bancshares Inc. and Cache Holdings Inc
* Says aggregate transaction value is approximately $46.6 million
* Says expects merger to be approximately $0.20 accretive to diluted earnings per share in 2018
* Says expects merger to be approximately $0.21 accretive to earnings per share in 2019
* Equity Bancshares Inc - equity will acquire all outstanding shares of eastman common stock
* Equity Bancshares Inc - equity expects merger to be approximately 3.2% dilutive to tangible book value per share at closing
* Equity Bancshares - sees merger to be about 3.2% dilutive to tangible book value per share at closing, expects tangible book value earnback to be 2.8 years
* Equity Bancshares Inc - agreement approved by boards of directors of Equity and Patriot
* Says shareholders of Patriot will have right to receive an aggregate consideration of approximately $2,288.33 per share
* Says Equity will acquire all outstanding shares of Patriot common stock
* Equity Bancshares - deal provides each share of Patriot will have right to receive fixed exchange ratio of 53 shares of equity class A stock, $615.12 cash
* Says Equity expects Patriot merger to be approximately 2.1% dilutive to tangible book value per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: