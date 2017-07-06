MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Equity Financial Holdings Inc:
* Equity Financial Holdings comments on b-20 draft guideline
* Equity Financial Holdings-changes proposed in draft guideline could have a negative impact on co's business volumes due to nature of its customer base
* Equity Financial Holdings Inc - are not currently in a position to exactly quantify possible impact from b-20 draft guideline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing