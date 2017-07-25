FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-Equity Residential posts Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.77
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Equity Residential posts Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Equity Residential

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.77

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.77 to $0.81

* Equity Residential - earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2017 was $0.53

* Equity Residential - EPS guidance range of $0.47 to $0.51 for Q3 of 2017

* Equity Residential sees FY 2017 normalized FFO per share $3.08 to $3.14

* Equity Residential - on a same store second quarter to second quarter comparison, which includes 71,354 apartment units, revenues increased 2.1 pct

* Equity Residential sees FY 2017 FFO per share $3.09 to $3.15

* Equity Residential sees Q3 same store noi 0.75 pct to 1.75 pct

* Equity Residential sees FY 2017 EPS $1.84 to $1.90

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $3.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text:(bit.ly/2vGxf0i) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.