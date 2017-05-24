May 24 Era Resources Inc
* Era resources announces conversion of remaining
convertible debentures by the sentient group and provides
details regarding the upcoming special meeting of shareholders
* Era resources - received notices of exercise of remaining
convertible debentures from sentient executive gp, for general
partner of sentient global resources
* Era resources - exercise related to conversion of $41
million of convertible debentures into common shares of co at
conversion price of c$0.25 per common share
* Era resources inc - following conversion, no convertible
debentures of company remain outstanding
